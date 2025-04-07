Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
07.04.25
13:16 Uhr
21,990 Euro
-0,965
-4,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,99022,09513:19
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2025 13:02 Uhr
79 Leser
ModernaTX, Inc: Moderna to Showcase Extensive Infectious Disease Research at ESCMID 2025

Finanznachrichten News

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the Company will present research across multiple infectious disease areas, including COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), norovirus, and mpox, at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Congress in Vienna, Austria, from April 11-15, 2025.

Moderna will present?twelve?scientific presentations at the ESCMID 2025 Global Congress, including?three oral presentations, one e-poster presentation, and eight poster presentations, highlighting the breadth of its research in respiratory and emerging infectious diseases.

COVID-19

  • Immunogenicity of JN.1- and KP.2-encoding mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against JN.1 SARS-CoV-2 sublineages in adult participants - Oral Presentation
    Presenter: Frances Priddy
    Session: Advances in vaccine effectiveness for viral respiratory infections
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?11:00 (Hall 9)

  • Relative vaccine efficacy of a SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding and N-terminal domain COVID-19 vaccine versus mRNA-1273: subgroup analyses?- Oral Presentation
    Presenter: Spyros Chalkias
    Session: Vaccines and prophylaxis against respiratory viral infections
    Date:?April 13 |?Time & Location:?11:00 (Hall 9)

  • Clinical evaluation of a SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding and N-terminal domain COVID-19 vaccine?- Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Spyros Chalkias
    Session: COVID-19
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

  • Immunogenicity and safety of a SARS-CoV-2 N-terminal domain and receptor-binding domain monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccine in Japanese participants aged =12 years?- Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Christina Grassi
    Session: COVID-19
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

RSV

  • Six-month Immunogenicity of mRNA-1345 RSV Vaccine in Adults Aged =60 Years?- E-Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Mihir Desai
    Session: On the frontiers of vaccine-driven prevention
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?08:30 (Arena 1)

  • Safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1345 revaccination at 24 months in adults =60 years?- Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Mihir Desai
    Session: Clinical Trials
    Date:?April 15 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

  • Burden of chronic medical conditions that are risk factors for severe RSV among adults aged 18-59 years in the United States?- Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Clarisse Demont
    Session: Influenza and respiratory viruses
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

  • Association of virology swab positivity in adults aged =40 years with Computerized Medical Record Reported Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) Subgroups: Observational Study of ARI (ObservatARI)?- Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Simon De Lusignan
    Session: Influenza and respiratory viruses
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Mpox

  • Safety and immunogenicity of mRNA mpox vaccine candidate mRNA-1769: Interim analysis results from a Phase 1/2 Trial?- Oral Presentation
    Presenter: Hiwot Hiruy
    Session: Novel vaccines in clinical development
    Date:?April 14 |?Time & Location: 17:30 (Hall 3)

Cytomegalovirus

  • Long-term safety and immunogenicity of cytomegalovirus mRNA-1647 vaccine in healthy adults: 36-month results from a phase 2 extension trial - Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Ben Lorenz
    Session: Clinical Trials
    Date:?April 15 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Influenza

  • Six-month persistence and safety of mRNA-based influenza or multicomponent influenza/COVID-19 vaccines versus licensed comparators in adults aged =18 years - Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Mieke Soens
    Session: Influenza and respiratory viruses
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Norovirus

  • Incidence and severity of sporadic, medically attended norovirus infection in the United States, 2023-2024?- Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Mark A. Schmidt
    Session: Viral epidemiology - general, prevalence studies, molecular and genomic epidemiology
    Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: the potential for Moderna's vaccine candidates to alleviate disease outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Moderna Contacts

Media:
Luke Mircea-Willats
Senior Director, International Communications
Luke.Mirceawillats@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.