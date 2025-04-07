ModernaTX, Inc: Moderna to Showcase Extensive Infectious Disease Research at ESCMID 2025

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that the Company will present research across multiple infectious disease areas, including COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), norovirus, and mpox, at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Congress in Vienna, Austria, from April 11-15, 2025.

Moderna will present?twelve?scientific presentations at the ESCMID 2025 Global Congress, including?three oral presentations, one e-poster presentation, and eight poster presentations, highlighting the breadth of its research in respiratory and emerging infectious diseases.

COVID-19

Immunogenicity of JN.1- and KP.2-encoding mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against JN.1 SARS-CoV-2 sublineages in adult participants - Oral Presentation

Presenter: Frances Priddy

Session: Advances in vaccine effectiveness for viral respiratory infections

Date: ?April 12 |? Time & Location: ?11:00 (Hall 9)

Relative vaccine efficacy of a SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding and N-terminal domain COVID-19 vaccine versus mRNA-1273: subgroup analyses ?- Oral Presentation

Presenter: Spyros Chalkias

Session: Vaccines and prophylaxis against respiratory viral infections

Date: ?April 13 |? Time & Location: ?11:00 (Hall 9)

Clinical evaluation of a SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding and N-terminal domain COVID-19 vaccine ?- Poster Presentation

Presenter: Spyros Chalkias

Session: COVID-19

Date: ?April 12 |? Time & Location: ?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Immunogenicity and safety of a SARS-CoV-2 N-terminal domain and receptor-binding domain monovalent XBB.1.5 vaccine in Japanese participants aged =12 years?- Poster Presentation

Presenter: Christina Grassi

Session: COVID-19

Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

RSV

Six-month Immunogenicity of mRNA-1345 RSV Vaccine in Adults Aged =60 Years ?- E-Poster Presentation

Presenter: Mihir Desai

Session: On the frontiers of vaccine-driven prevention

Date: ?April 12 |? Time & Location: ?08:30 (Arena 1)

Safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1345 revaccination at 24 months in adults =60 years ?- Poster Presentation

Presenter: Mihir Desai

Session: Clinical Trials

Date: ?April 15 |? Time & Location: ?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Burden of chronic medical conditions that are risk factors for severe RSV among adults aged 18-59 years in the United States ?- Poster Presentation

Presenter: Clarisse Demont

Session: Influenza and respiratory viruses

Date: ?April 12 |? Time & Location: ?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Association of virology swab positivity in adults aged =40 years with Computerized Medical Record Reported Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) Subgroups: Observational Study of ARI (ObservatARI)?- Poster Presentation

Presenter: Simon De Lusignan

Session: Influenza and respiratory viruses

Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Mpox

Safety and immunogenicity of mRNA mpox vaccine candidate mRNA-1769: Interim analysis results from a Phase 1/2 Trial?- Oral Presentation

Presenter: Hiwot Hiruy

Session: Novel vaccines in clinical development

Date:?April 14 |?Time & Location: 17:30 (Hall 3)

Cytomegalovirus

Long-term safety and immunogenicity of cytomegalovirus mRNA-1647 vaccine in healthy adults: 36-month results from a phase 2 extension trial - Poster Presentation

Presenter: Ben Lorenz

Session: Clinical Trials

Date:?April 15 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Influenza

Six-month persistence and safety of mRNA-based influenza or multicomponent influenza/COVID-19 vaccines versus licensed comparators in adults aged =18 years - Poster Presentation

Presenter: Mieke Soens

Session: Influenza and respiratory viruses

Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

Norovirus

Incidence and severity of sporadic, medically attended norovirus infection in the United States, 2023-2024?- Poster Presentation

Presenter: Mark A. Schmidt

Session: Viral epidemiology - general, prevalence studies, molecular and genomic epidemiology

Date:?April 12 |?Time & Location:?12:00 (Poster Hall)

