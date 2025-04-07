Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the Company's amended Notice of Intent (NOI) for exploration plans at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. This approval provides the necessary authorization for the Company to execute an expanded drilling program targeting deeper and more extensive lithium-boron mineralization (see press releases dated February 13th, March 4th and Figure 1).

The Columbus Basin represents a highly prospective setting for lithium-boron brine accumulation, where structural controls and stratigraphic variations play a critical role in fluid migration and mineral deposition. The Company's refined exploration model focuses on key structural features, including fault-bounded sub-basins, permeability contrasts, and lithologic traps that may serve as brine reservoirs. The updated NOI allows the Company to test previously unassessed deeper targets where geophysical and geochemical data suggest the potential for enriched lithium and boron concentrations.

Targeting High-Potential Structural Traps

The newly permitted drill sites have been strategically selected based on:

Deep Structural Traps - Interpretation of basin architecture suggests that lithium-bearing fluids may be concentrating in down-dropped fault blocks and paleo-depressions, where stratigraphic sealing mechanisms help preserve brine accumulations.

Hydrothermal Influence & Fault-Controlled Migration - Geothermal activity and structural conduits within the basin supporting potential for mobilized lithium-rich fluids, concentrating mineralization within lower-permeability stratigraphic horizons.

Salinity & Boron Indicators - Previous surface and shallow subsurface sampling have identified elevated boron and lithium values, indicative of brine transport pathways linked to deeper reservoir potential.

Figure 1: Permitted drill site locations on HSAMT base map highlighting the large volume of conductive material (<1 ohm prospective for brine formation) and interpreted structure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/247462_c855e1d0d440fa6e_001full.jpg

The Company has gravel stockpiled at site for drill pad work and is engaging with contractors and finalizing logistics for drilling, while concurrently advancing discussions with potential strategic partners with a view towards expanding and accelerating the scope of work during the next phase of drilling.

Historical Data

The results from drilling completed by previous operators are historical in nature and the Company is only treating this information as relevant from a targeting perspective. Historical data from the newly acquired ground has been incorporated into the Company's 3D model and used to support drill targeting, which is expected to include a drill hole in the vicinity of CSM17-01.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

