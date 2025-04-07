Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), a leader in premium hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, proudly announces that its Novel Food dossier (RP793) has advanced to the last phase of regulatory assessment with the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA), nearing final approval. This milestone not only underscores cbdMD's commitment to safety, quality, and scientific excellence but also reflects its position as a trusted brand in the growing CBD market, offering consumers confidence in purchasing compliant and rigorously tested products.

cbdMD initiated this process in March 2021, with the submission of a comprehensive dossier detailing the ingredient's identity, quality, stability, hemp sourcing, extraction controls, labeling, testing requirements, usage instructions, and extensive safety data. In February 2022, cbdMD became the first U.S. brand to receive dossier validation. Since then, cbdMD has worked closely with the FSA, actively addressing inquiries to expedite the regulatory review process.

FSA's Safety Assessment: A Critical Step Toward Approval

On February 28, 2025, the FSA published its safety assessment for cbdMD's proprietary and patent-pending CBD isolate (RP793), a high-purity CBD ingredient (>97%) with trace supporting minor cannabinoids intended for food supplements. The assessment, publicly available on the FSA website (https://science.food.gov.uk/article/129715-safety-assessment-on-the-safety-of-cannabidiol-cbd-isolate-as-a-novel-food-for-use-in-food-supplements-rp793), confirms cbdMD's ingredient meets UK food safety standards and has now progressed to the final Risk Assessment stage before full authorization as a Novel Food.

Key Findings from the Scientific Evaluation:

Purity & Compliance - The CBD isolate is free from contaminants and controlled cannabinoids such as THC, ensuring compliance with UK food safety regulations.

- The CBD isolate is free from contaminants and controlled cannabinoids such as THC, ensuring compliance with UK food safety regulations. Safe Consumption Levels - The FSA's review supports cbdMD's data on safe intake levels for the general adult population.

- The FSA's review supports cbdMD's data on safe intake levels for the general adult population. Toxicological Safety - Rigorous studies confirm the ingredient's safety when consumed as directed.

- Rigorous studies confirm the ingredient's safety when consumed as directed. Regulatory Approval Pathway - Products incorporating cbdMD's CBD isolate align with the UK's strict novel food criteria, ensuring their legal status in the regulated market.

Ensuring Consumer and Industry Compliance

The FSA advises consumers to purchase only CBD products compliant with novel food regulations and listed on the public register. Businesses marketing CBD food supplements must ensure regulatory approval to remain on the market. cbdMD is proud to be among the legally authorized companies currently supplying CBD products in the UK, and will soon be one of only a few companies with an approved Novel Food ingredient, offering consumers a safe, trusted, and high-quality option for their wellness needs. The milestone of being published and moved to the final phase of assessment reinforces cbdMD's leadership in the CBD industry and is expected to drive increased consumer awareness and sales, as customers increasingly seek compliant and well-regulated products.

"This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality CBD products worldwide," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "The FSA provided us with a clear framework to validate our products' safety. The UK is estimated to be a £800 million industry this year. We are excited about our progress and believe the leaders in obtaining an FSA will benefit from the regulatory clarity, and we anticipate greater consumer confidence, leading to expanded market share."

As demand for regulated CBD products continues to rise, cbdMD remains at the forefront, providing consumers with safe and effective choices backed by rigorous scientific research.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products and our Herbal Oasis brand is a fast-growing hemp-derived THC beverage. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, FSA final approval, future UK sales of cbdMD products and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247545

SOURCE: cbdMD