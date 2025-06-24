Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a trusted leader in the wellness and cannabinoid industry, is proud to announce the retail debut of its Herbal Oasis Social Tonics at select Total Wine in Charlotte and surrounding North Carolina areas. The premium line of hemp-derived THC seltzers, first launched in late 2024, is now available across Total Wine stores across North Carolina.

With strong initial placement in the Charlotte metro, the company is signaling its commitment to expanding Oasis Social Tonics throughout the state.

Designed for mindful socialization, Herbal Oasis Social Tonics combine hemp-derived THC and CBG with a nootropic blend of functional mushrooms and adaptogens-including Lion's Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps, and Maitake-offering consumers an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages that delivers calm energy and social clarity. Available in four vibrant flavors-Berry Fusion, Lemon Lift, Mango Bliss, and Tropical Twist-each can is low-calorie and infused with L-theanine and B12 for a refreshing, feel-good experience.

"We're thrilled to see Oasis Social Tonics reaching retail shelves through trusted partners like Total Wine," said CEO Ronan Kennedy. "This is a key step in our broader strategy to activate across the South East and bring our elevated social experience to consumers in more markets."

For more information about Oasis Social Tonics, visit www.herbaloasis.com.

About Herbal Oasis



Herbal Oasis is a premium THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. More information about Oasis Social Tonics can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is a subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown hemp products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

