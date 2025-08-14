Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD brands cbdMD and Paw CBD, and Herbal Oasis today announced our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

The Company delivered $4.6 million in revenue for the third quarter, down from $5.2 million in the prior year period. Operating loss increased from $0.4 million to $0.9 million.

"While our third quarter results were not up to our standard, we have completed a major overhaul to our marketing team and digital designed to reverse our multi-year revenue slide," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "These changes are already bearing fruit. We are encouraged by the trends that started in July and believe we are on the right path to revenue growth and can get back to break even in near future. Our beverage brand, Oasis, continues to provide exciting growth potential as the ecommerce business started to scale at much quicker pace during July. We have expanded the distribution of Oasis products to 7 states as of August 14, 2025. Our distribution pipeline continues to grow and we are adding territories and retailers monthly. Regulatory activity in recent months has been markedly higher than usual, spanning multiple states as well as the federal level. cbdMD continues to collaborate with industry associations, engage directly with state legislators, and mobilize customers to ensure elected officials understand the economic and consumer implications of proposed legislation. However, shifting regulations in several states have created uncertainty for many of our wholesale partners, resulting in revenue impacts.

We are encouraged by recent positive developments at the national level, including farm bill progress and statements from the White House regarding cannabis scheduling. We believe that heightened regulatory scrutiny will ultimately favor brands with the compliance expertise and quality systems needed to thrive long term. In parallel, we expect this environment to drive further industry consolidation-an opportunity we are well positioned to capture, particularly given the increased M&A interest we have seen since the conversion and elimination of our Series A Preferred stock.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 and Strategic Updates

Herbal Oasis Gains Momentum: cbdMD's hemp-derived THC beverage brand has signed distribution agreements in Tennessee and Minnesota and expects to ship these states during August, with product available for consumers in September.

Series A Preferred Conversion Completed: On May 7, 2025, cbdMD executed a 1:13 conversion of its Series A Preferred Stock, eliminating $6.7 million in accrued dividend liability and adding equivalent stockholder equity value.

Book Value Turnaround: Reported book value of equity as of March 31, 2025 was $0.67 million. As of June 30, 2025 our Book value book value increase to approximately $6.1 million, post-Series A Preferred Stock conversion and elimination of accrued dividends, exceeding NYSE American's equity Continued Listing Standards under Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii). The Company is required to be in compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards for 2 quarters to regain compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards.

Financial Highlights from our Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025:

Net sales totaled $4.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 or a decrease of 10.9% compared to $5.2 million in fiscal 2024. Year to date revenues are down from $14.9 million to $14.5 million.

Our gross margin decreased year over year from 66% to 61% during the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Our loss from operations was $905,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to a loss of $382,000 in the prior year comparative period.

Net Loss before preferred dividends totaled $0.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to a income of $0.4 million in the prior year period.

Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately $624,000 compared to a $90,000 loss from operations in third fiscal quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was approximately $1.2 million or a loss of $0.21 per share as compared to a net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of approximately $0.5 million, or $8.93 per share.

At June 30, 2025, we had a working capital of approximately $2.0 million and cash on hand of approximately $1.1 million as compared to a working capital deficit of approximately ($2.2) million and cash on hand of approximately $2.4 million at September 30, 2024. The increase was due to the elimination of the accrued Series A Preferred dividends.

We reported direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $3.6 million or 78% of total net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared with $3.9 million or 76% of total net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

We reported wholesale net sales of $1.0 million or 22% of total net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to $1.2 million the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

We will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to discuss our June 30, 2025, third fiscal quarter and year to date fiscal 2025 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Thursday August 14, 2025, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time USA/Canada: 844-821-3524



International: 647-846-2919 Teleconference Replay dial in:

USA/Canada: 855-669-9658



International: 412-317-0088



Replay Passcode: 5327882 Webcast/Webcast Replay link- available through August 14, 2026: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14151

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products. In addition, we operate Herbal Oasis, a premium, award winning THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, continued cost reductions, potential need for additional working capital, regaining compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards, continued listing on the NYSE American, future profitability, development and sales of new products, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a financial measure that excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). cbdMD, Inc. has included adjusted loss from operations because management uses this measure to assess operating performance in order to highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted operating loss has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss from operations as an indicator of our operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by cbdMD, Inc., may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. cbdMD, Inc. has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

cbdMD, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

(Unaudited)



June 30,



September 30,



2025



2024

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,059,559

$ 2,452,553

Accounts receivable, net

967,310



983,910

Inventory, net

2,798,682



2,365,187

Inventory prepaid

380,039



159,006

Prepaid sponsorship

23,505



21,754

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

367,907



406,674

Total current assets

5,597,002



6,389,084









Other assets:







Property and equipment, net

345,361



454,268

Operating lease assets

874,406



85,817

Deposits for facilities

62,708



62,708

Intangible assets, net

2,315,779



2,889,580

Investment in other securities, noncurrent

700,000



700,000

Total other assets

4,298,254



4,192,373









Total assets $ 9,895,256

$ 10,581,457

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















JUNE 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024







(continued)

























June 30,



September 30,



2025



2024

Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,217,507

$ 1,541,108

Accrued expenses

1,095,310



632,674

Accrued dividends

-



4,671,000

Deferred revenue

509,198



503,254

Operating leases - current portion

761,503



98,696

Convertible notes, at fair value

-



1,171,308

Total current liabilities

3,583,518



8,618,040









Long term liabilities:







Operating leases - long term portion

201,235



-

Total long term liabilities

201,235



-









Total liabilities

3,784,753



8,618,040









cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001







par value, 0 and 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

-



5,000

Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001







par value, 8,908,444 and 492,383 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8,908



492

Additional paid in capital

185,192,277



184,033,012

Comprehensive other expense

-



(7,189 ) Accumulated deficit

(179,090,682 )

(182,067,898 ) Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity

6,110,503



1,963,417

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,895,256

$ 10,581,457



cbdMD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Gross Sales $ 4,606,796

$ 5,173,878

$ 14,469,698

$ 15,365,953

Allowances

-



-



-



(440,152 ) Total Net Sales

4,606,796



5,173,878



14,469,698



14,925,801

Cost of sales

1,775,709



1,770,364



5,278,638



5,384,061

Gross Profit

2,831,087



3,403,514



9,191,060



9,541,740

















Operating expenses

3,735,773



3,785,542



10,667,834



12,540,595

Loss from operations

(904,686 )

(382,028 )

(1,476,774 )

(2,998,855 ) Decrease of contingent liability

-



-



-



74,580

Decrease (increase) in fair value of convertible debt

-



854,506



87,380



(591,494 ) Interest expense (income)

9,414



(12,741 )

28,460



(31,558 ) Loss before provision for income taxes

(895,272 )

459,737



(1,360,934 )

(3,547,327 )















Net (loss) income

(895,272 )

459,737



(1,360,934 )

(3,547,327 )















Preferred dividends

333,500



1,000,500



2,334,501



3,001,501

















Net Loss attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (1,228,772 ) $ (540,763 ) $ (3,695,435 ) $ (6,548,828 )















Net Loss per share:















Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.21 ) $ (8.93 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (16.39 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic and Diluted:

5,783,354



449,121



2,376,157



399,496



cbdMD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















Net (Loss) $ (895,272 ) $ 459,737

$ (1,360,934 ) $ (3,547,327 ) Comprehensive (Loss) income

(895,272 )

459,737



(1,360,934 )

(3,547,327 )















Other Comprehensive income (loss)



$ 4,800

$ 7,189

$ (1,200 ) Preferred dividends

(333,500 )

(1,000,500 )

(2,334,501 )

(3,001,501 ) Comprehensive Loss attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders $ (1,228,772 ) $ (535,963 ) $ (3,688,246 ) $ (6,550,028 )

cbdMD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited)







June 30,



June 30,



2025



2024









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Loss $ (1,360,934 ) $ (3,547,327 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net







cash used by operating activities:







Stock based compensation

-



10,019

Restricted stock expense

3,693



2,073

Issuance of stock for services

82,250



-

Amortization

573,801



518,526

Depreciation

290,275



343,527

Decrease in contingent liability

-



(74,580 ) Increase in fair value of convertible debt

(87,380 )

591,494

Amortization of operating lease asset

499,309



882,399

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

17,351



253,361

Deposits

-



6,505

Inventory

(433,495 )

827,057

Prepaid inventory

(221,034 )

102,810

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,017



152,429

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(194,632 )

449,686

Operating lease liability

(423,855 )

(949,829 ) Deferred revenue / customer deposits

6,008



(88,319 ) Cash flows from operating activities

(1,211,626 )

(520,169 )







Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(181,368 )

(180,015 ) Cash flows from investing activities

(181,368 )

(180,015 )







Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock

-



50,000

Note payable

-



1,247,499

Cash flows from financing activities

-



1,297,499

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(1,392,994 )

597,315

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,452,553



1,797,860

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,059,559

$ 2,395,175

























Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:









2025



2024









Cash paid for interest $ -

$ 31,558









Non-cash financing/investing activities:







Issuance of shares for conversion of debt and accrued interest $ 1,079,639

$ -

Change in lease asset related to extinguishment of HQ lease and new warehouse lease $ (1,723,544 ) $ -

Conversion accrued preferred dividends to common stock $ 2,334,504

$ 3,001,501

Preferred dividends accrued but not paid $ 6,672,652

$ -



cbdMD, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

















GAAP loss from operations $ (904,686 ) $ (382,028 ) $ (1,476,774 ) $ (2,998,855 ) Adjustments:















Depreciation & Amortization (1)

280,172



287,754



864,076



862,053

Employee and director stock compensation (2)

825



9,321



5,841



16,835

Mergers and Acquistions and financing transaction expenses

-



-



-



58,239

Non-cash expense incurred as a credit (3)

-



-



-



439,926

Non-cash accelerated amortization of expense related to terminated IT contracts

-



-



-



72,101

Non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations $ (623,689 ) $ (84,953 ) $ (606,857 ) $ (1,549,701 )

(1) Represents depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of the Company's intangible assets.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(3) Represents non-cash expense incurred as a credit provided to GNC to replace expired product.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262516

SOURCE: cbdMD