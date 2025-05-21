Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Herbal Oasis ("Oasis"), the hemp-derived THC-infused social seltzer redefining how people connect, unwind, and celebrate life, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Beverage South, a leading distributor serving much of the state of Georgia. Starting this month, Oasis will be available on shelves across Georgia as the brand continues its rapid expansion across the Southeast.

Georgia marks the fourth state in just two months where Oasis has launched, following successful rollouts in Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina. The partnership with Beverage South significantly strengthens Oasis's presence in one of the region's key markets.

"We're thrilled to partner with Beverage South, whose reach and reputation make them an ideal distributor for Oasis in Georgia," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, parent company of Oasis. "This collaboration represents another major step toward our goal of becoming the leading THC seltzer brand in the Southeast and beyond."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Herbal Oasis as we enter this new and exciting category. We look forward to the future growth of both and plan to be an integral part of the wholesale distribution process. Our commitment to the responsible supply of Delta-9 products will drive our path forward," said Billy Madison Beverage South Senior Director, Sales & Marketing.

The THC beverage market continues to experience significant growth, with Brightfield estimating 50% growth in US Sales in 2025 to over $571 million.

As consumers continue seeking alcohol alternatives that support presence, clarity, and connection, Herbal Oasis offers a refreshing, functional, and social-forward option-infused with THC, CBG, and functional mushrooms for a modern way to unwind.

About Herbal Oasis

Herbal Oasis is a premium THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is a subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown hemp products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

About Beverage South

Beverage South is a leading beverage distributor serving Georgia and South Carolina, with operations in eight key markets including Albany, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Griffin, Macon, Rome, and Columbia. Beverage South represents a diverse portfolio of top-tier beer, malt beverage, soda, and non-alcoholic brands. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service, fostering strong supplier partnerships, and driving growth through strategic investments in people, products, and market development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

