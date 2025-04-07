Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is proud to announce the promotion of John Delutis from Vice President of Restaurant Operations to Chief Restaurant Officer (CRO), effective immediately.



"John and I have a long and very successful history working together dating back to 2009 so bringing him back was a huge piece of the puzzle. John started with us at Extreme Brandz as VP of Mucho Burrito, and then in 2013 joined me as Brand Vice President of MTY Group (TSX: MTY). Since coming on board at Happy Belly Food Group in fall of 2024, he has been an integral part of Happy Belly's growth, playing a critical role in optimizing operations, enhancing franchisee support, and driving exceptional performance across our multi-branded portfolio. His hands-on approach has been key in transforming our operational strategies and contributing to our continued success," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"John's leadership has been pivotal during a time of significant expansion for Happy Belly. John brings the right mix of discipline, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit to help us execute on our growth strategy. His promotion is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication. As we expand our retail footprint and scale our operations nationwide, having John leading our restaurant operations will ensure we maintain our high standards of quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. His strategic vision and operational expertise are exactly what we need as we accelerate our growth."

"In his new role, John will oversee the end-to-end operations for Happy Belly restaurants, both corporate and franchised, ensuring alignment with our overall strategic objectives. He will lead initiatives to optimize operational systems, drive profitability, and deliver an exceptional guest experience across our portfolio of brands. John Delutis' promotion further strengthens our senior leadership team and positions us to continue to drive incremental value for our franchisees while delivering bottom line results for our shareholders."



"Our asset-light franchise model enables Happy Belly to continue accelerating growth across all our brands. With a strong foundation, strategic leadership, and a dedicated franchise support system, we are well-positioned to drive sustained success in the Canadian QSR market. This is another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's leading restaurant consolidator."

We are just getting started.



Additional Updates:

The Company announces that it has granted 1,000,000 performance stock options (the "Options") to John Delutis in accordance with its Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at $1.11 per common share (the "Shares") and are subject to the following vesting triggers, aligning the performance Options to the board performance warrants earning out at $2.00/share of Happy Belly Shares, all expiring June 2026.



These Options shall vest as follows:

Options Vesting Trigger 500,000 Immediate 250,000 $1.50 250,000 $2.00

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.

Happy Belly



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/247574_0c218c55846e0a57_001full.jpg

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

