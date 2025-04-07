Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Glenstar Ventures Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO2) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") announces that it has received regulatory approval to change its name from Glenstar Ventures Inc. to Glenstar Minerals Inc. This name change was granted CSE regulatory approval to begin trading under the new name effective Monday April 7, 2025, and with a new CUSIP number, which is 37888C 10 2. There are no other changes to the Company in connection with this name change and all stock symbols will remain as they are without alteration.

According to Glenstar CEO, Dave Ryan, "The change of the Company's name to Glenstar Minerals inc. was undertaken to more accurately describe the focus of our business in the mining and mineral exploration space, and preclude any confusion by the public as to the intent and purpose of our business."

About Glenstar Ventures Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties in predominant jurisdictions in North America, and throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on the Over-the-Counter market (OTCQB) in the United States under the symbol "GSTRF" Following its successful IPO, Glenstar has 24,082,379 shares issued and outstanding.

Robert Marvin, P.Geo (ONT) is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the property and directed all exploration activities on the property since initial staking in January 2022.

