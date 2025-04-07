Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group brings Driver's Eye to INDYCAR coverage on FOX

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES viewers will enjoy

the immersive Driver's Eye experience in selected 2025 events

Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), Racing Force Group is pleased to announce the agreement signed with FOX Sports, the TV rights holder of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, for the use of the Driver's Eye technology in selected events of the 2025 season, including the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25. The integration of Driver's Eye in NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage on FOX is scheduled will begin with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13.

The Driver's Eye developed by Zeronoise, the electronics division of Racing Force, is the world's smallest micro-camera for live broadcasting. The FIA-homologated system is installed inside the helmet to give TV viewers the totally immersive experience of the driver's exact point of view during the race. The micro-camera has a size of only 0.35×0.35 inches and a weight of 0.003 pounds.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZyflZdoZGrFmXJrlMZnaWWZam+Ux5SZmGnJmJKcl8yWanJlxWiUZ5SYZnJhnW1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90881-eng-250407-racing-force-group-brings-drivers-eye-to-indycar-coverage-on-fox.pdf