Actusnews Wire
07.04.2025 14:53 Uhr
97 Leser
Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group brings Driver's Eye to INDYCAR coverage on FOX

Finanznachrichten News

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES viewers will enjoy

the immersive Driver's Eye experience in selected 2025 events

Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), Racing Force Group is pleased to announce the agreement signed with FOX Sports, the TV rights holder of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, for the use of the Driver's Eye technology in selected events of the 2025 season, including the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25. The integration of Driver's Eye in NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage on FOX is scheduled will begin with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13.

The Driver's Eye developed by Zeronoise, the electronics division of Racing Force, is the world's smallest micro-camera for live broadcasting. The FIA-homologated system is installed inside the helmet to give TV viewers the totally immersive experience of the driver's exact point of view during the race. The micro-camera has a size of only 0.35×0.35 inches and a weight of 0.003 pounds.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.