HeartCore Enterprises Inc.: HeartCore Announces Strategic Partnership with NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd. to Enhance CMS Implementation Process

NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) ("HeartCore" or "the Company"), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. ("NEC Solutions"), a Japanese information and communication technology ("ICT") systems integrator, effective March 2025.





As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation to improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making, the need for dynamic CMS solutions for personalized content and real-time updates has become essential. Through this partnership, HeartCore is integrating its CMS platform with NEC Solutions' system integration technology to deliver tailored CMS solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each business. Already capable of handling dynamic website management, this integration between HeartCore and NEC Solutions aims to accelerate digital transformation initiatives across its clients by streamlining information dissemination, optimizing operational efficiency, and enhancing customer engagement. Through comprehensive client assessments, customized CMS implementation, and ongoing operational support, HeartCore aims to deliver long-term value, strengthen customer relationships, and drive high retention and satisfaction.

"To continue maintaining our CMS solution's position as the market leader in Japan, we are actively pursuing strategic partnerships that elevate our capabilities that enable us to deliver highly customized solutions tailored to the unique demands of each customer we serve," said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. "While our CMS platform already possesses dynamic website management capabilities that align with digital transformation standards, the challenge lies in the implementation process to reach an even broader spectrum of industries and businesses. Our new partnership with NEC Solutions is a pivotal step in refining our system implementation strategies, ensuring we can effectively address the diverse requirements of our customers. We look forward to deepening our partnership with NEC solutions as we work together to create new implementation strategies to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore's GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/ .

