Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Volume 13,623,800,765 11,544,727,725 11,262,240,687 Value $356,110,250,169 $290,395,079,720 $256,194,352,479 Transactions 27,624,784 23,136,721 19,935,392 Daily Averages Volume 648.8 million 607.6 million 563.1 million Value $16,957.6 million $15,284.0 million $12,809.7 million Transactions 1,315,466 1,217,722 996,770

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 36,873,433,746 31,202,266,152 +18.2 Value $933,131,571,929 $697,646,942,376 +33.8 Transactions 73,990,902 59,626,242 +24.1 Daily Averages Volume 594.7 million 503.3 million +18.2 Value $15,050.5 million $11,252.4 million +33.8 Transactions 1,193,402 961,714 +24.1

Toronto Stock Exchange

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Volume 9,367,425,348 7,481,544,454 7,536,258,689 Value $330,702,736,554 $267,648,247,481 $240,970,185,664 Transactions 24,388,132 20,259,448 17,617,402 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 24,917.50 25,393.45 22,167.03 Daily Averages Volume 446.1 million 393.8 million 376.8 million Value $15,747.7 million $14,086.7 million $12,048.5 million Transactions 1,161,340 1,066,287 880,870

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 24,110,601,291 20,449,217,218 +17.9 Value $861,539,143,684 $650,166,235,551 +32.5 Transactions 64,870,589 52,490,011 +23.6 Daily Averages Volume 388.9 million 329.8 million +17.9 Value $13,895.8 million $10,486.6 million +32.5 Transactions 1,046,300 846,613 +23.6

TSX Venture Exchange *

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Volume 2,915,858,953 2,872,041,911 2,666,225,253 Value $1,454,184,782 $1,475,899,268 $1,050,230,160 Transactions 770,864 763,387 631,875 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 628.30 614.64 563.39 Daily Averages Volume 138.9 million 151.2 million 133.3 million Value $69.2 million $77.7 million $52.5 million Transactions 36,708 40,178 31,594

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 8,964,568,625 7,678,596,264 +16.7 Value $4,479,545,530 $3,215,138,201 +39.3 Transactions 2,355,220 1,902,521 +23.8 Daily Averages Volume 144.6 million 123.8 million +16.7 Value $72.3 million $51.9 million +39.3 Transactions 37,987 30,686 +23.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Volume 1,310,450,908 1,167,076,337 1,056,260,883 Value $23,366,698,633 $20,760,160,079 $14,067,456,696 Transactions 2,398,676 2,061,549 1,668,538 Daily Averages Volume 62.4 million 61.4 million 52.8 million Value $1,112.7 million $1,092.6 million $703.4 million Transactions 114,223 108,503 83,427

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 3,717,713,486 3,066,476,934 +21.2 Value $65,187,902,478 $44,023,706,372 +48.1 Transactions 6,570,559 5,190,880 +26.6 Daily Averages Volume 60.0 million 49.5 million +21.2 Value $1,051.4 million $710.1 million +48.1 Transactions 105,977 83,724 +26.6

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Volume 30,065,556 24,065,023 3,495,862 Value $586,630,200 $510,772,892 $106,479,959 Transactions 67,112 52,337 17,577 Daily Averages Volume 1.4 million 1.3 million 0.2 million Value $27.9 million $26.9 million $5.3 million Transactions 3,196 2,755 879

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 80,550,344 7,975,736 +909.9 Value $1,924,980,237 $241,862,252 +695.9 Transactions 194,534 42,830 +354.2 Daily Averages Volume 1.3 million 0.1 million +909.9 Value $31.0 million $3.9 million +695.9 Transactions 3,138 691 +354.2

Montreal Exchange

March 2025 February 2025 March 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 22,703,026 20,343,139 14,933,451 Open Interest (Contracts) 26,398,774 27,196,749 15,617,340

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 61,767,823 43,770,958 +41.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 26,398,774 15,617,340 +69.0

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of March 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247588

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited