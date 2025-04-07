WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), Monday announced plans to appoint e-commerce veteran Darrell Cavens to its Board of Directors in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting.Cavens, co-founder and former CEO of Zulily, brings nearly two decades of experience in digital retail, product development, and corporate strategy.The company also plans to seek shareholder approval to declassify its Board, transitioning from staggered three-year terms to annual elections, reflecting a commitment to stronger corporate governance.In response to director nominations from Anson Funds, Match Group's Board evaluated the proposed candidates but found they lacked relevant experience aligned with the company's strategic goals. The Board recommends shareholders support its own nominees, highlighting past engagement efforts and its ongoing focus on board refreshment.Anson Funds currently owns less than 0.5 percent of Match Group's shares.MTCH is currently trading at $27.97, down $0.77 or 2.70 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX