Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 155,552 Ageas shares in the period from 31-03-2025 until 04-04-2025.

(EUR) 31-03-2025 20,406 1,127,731 55.26 55.10 55.60 01-04-2025 5,403 299,984 55.52 55.30 55.65 02-04-2025 20,979 1,157,528 55.18 54.90 55.55 03-04-2025 23,210 1,272,192 54.81 54.45 55.25 04-04-2025 85,554 4,490,011 52.48 51.85 54.20 Total 155,552 8,347,446 53.66 51.85 55.65

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,534,252 shares for a total amount of EUR 124,546,135. This corresponds to 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

