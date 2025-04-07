WNS-HealthHelp, a trusted healthcare technology platform for health plans, and a part of WNS, a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced its strategic collaboration with Availity, North America's largest real-time health information network.

The collaboration unites two industry leaders to streamline Utilization Management (UM), expedite approvals, ease provider administrative burdens and enhance patient care. WNS-HealthHelp's advanced AI-driven clinical engine, business transformation capabilities and fully delegated specialty programs, in combination with Availity's extensive healthcare network, which connects over 95% of payers and more than 3 million providers nation-wide, will elevate outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

WNS-HealthHelp's technology platform and proprietary specialty outpatient clinical guidelines will be fully integrated into Availity's Intelligent Utilization Management solution, which transforms the prior authorization process by delivering near real-time decision recommendations based on codified medical policy and clinical documentation. Additionally, WNS-HealthHelp's fully delegated UM programs and expert clinical resources across multiple specialties will be made available to Availity clients.

"We are excited to collaborate with Availity to deliver our proprietary specialty outpatient clinical guidelines, our industry-leading clinical expertise and UM program options to empower payers in a competitive landscape. WNS-HealthHelp embodies the perfect fusion of high-touch clinical expertise and high-tech automation in healthcare management. Together with Availity, we will extend our AI-led clinical solutions to a wider audience, focusing on enhancing member outcomes and reducing healthcare costs," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with WNS-HealthHelp to bring their platform led best-in-class clinical guidelines and clinical specialists to our network," said Russ Thomas, CEO, Availity. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to simplify healthcare administration and improve the provider and patient experience. By integrating WNS-HealthHelp platform into our intelligent UM solution, we are taking a significant step toward reducing friction in the prior authorization process and enabling better care coordination," he added.

About Availity

Availity empowers payers and providers to deliver transformative patient experiences by enabling the seamless exchange of clinical, administrative, and financial information. As the nation's largest real-time health information network, Availity develops intelligent, automated, and interoperable solutions that foster collaboration and shared value across the healthcare ecosystem. With connections to over 95% of payers, more than 3 million providers, and over 2,000 trading partners, Availity provides mission-critical connectivity to drive the future of healthcare innovation. For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About WNS-HealthHelp

HealthHelp, a unit within WNS, is a trusted healthcare technology platform for health plans' clinical programs for over 25 years. Our unified suite of Advanced AI powered technology platform-based solutions simplifies medical complexity and workforce challenges, and enhances provider relations and member journeys (i.e., customer experiences). Our uniquely designed UM and clinical solutions were developed to fit into health plans' existing clinical programs to advance outcomes and success. We work in partnership to understand health plan commercial and Medicare clinical programs, and determine where our solutions can advance outcomes and lower cost. There is no one size fits all, and we know how to expediently deliver the best tailored solution for a specific health plan's needs.

For more information, visit www.healthhelp.com.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2024, WNS had 63,390 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250402047149/en/

