Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares, which previously traded on the Cboe Canada exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol LITS.

LiTHOS is focused on an innovative approach to lithium production that does not require evaporation ponds. Its patent-pending AcQUA technology utilizes a patented pressurized and electrified membrane to extract lithium from slaty brine reservoirs. The technology is highly sustainable and does not require any added freshwater, chemicals or reagents in the extraction process.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is always pleased to welcome listings from entrepreneurial companies looking to solve challenges in innovative, sustainable ways," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish the LiTHOS team success with its lithium extraction technology."

"We are grateful to re-join the CSE, which is truly the most cost-effective and efficient exchange in Canada for entrepreneurs," said Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS Group. "We can now refocus our efforts and rebuild for 2025."

