Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Company's notice of intention to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to purchase outstanding common shares of Neptune ("Common Shares") through the facilities of the Exchange or alternative trading systems.

Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 11,328,130 Common Shares, representing 10% of its Public Float (as defined by the Exchange) as of April 7, 2025. The renewed NCIB will commence on April 14, 2025 and will terminate on April 13, 2026, or at such earlier time as the purchases under the NCIB are completed or the NCIB is terminated at the option of Neptune.

Neptune is renewing the NCIB because it believes that the market price of the Common Shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value and, accordingly, the purchase of the Common Shares would be in the best interest of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds. It is expected that any purchases made by the Company could also enhance value and liquidity for its shareholders.

The purchase and payment for the Common Shares will be made by Neptune through the facilities of the Exchange or alternative trading systems. All purchases by the Company under the NCIB will be made through Haywood Securities Inc., as broker dealer of the Company, and all Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The price paid for the Common Shares will be, subject to NCIB pricing rules contained in securities laws, the prevailing market price of such Common Shares on the Exchange at the time of such purchase. Neptune intends to fund the purchases out of available cash and working capital.

To the knowledge of Neptune, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Neptune currently intends to sell any Common Shares under the NCIB. However, sales by such persons may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person changes or any such person makes a decision unrelated to these NCIB purchases. The benefits to any such person whose Common Shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Common Shares are purchased.

Under its prior NCIB, which expired on April 1, 2025, the Company purchased an aggregate of 865,500 Common Shares through the facilities of the Exchange and alternative trading systems.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

