WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Monday said it has agreed to sell its Automotive Ethernet business to Infineon Technologies AG in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.5 billion.This business in fiscal 2026 is expected to generate revenue in the range of $225-250 million.The acquisition includes Marvell's Brightlane Automotive Ethernet portfolio and related assets.This transaction has been approved by Marvell's Board of Directors, and is expected to close within calendar year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.'Marvell has transformed itself into a leading data infrastructure solutions provider, with the data center end market driving 75% of consolidated revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025,' said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell. 'We are immensely proud of the progress we have made in organically growing our Automotive Ethernet business. We believe this transaction delivers the strongest financial return for Marvell shareholders, given its compelling valuation. With Infineon's optimized platform for automotive applications, we are confident the Automotive Ethernet business is well positioned for continued growth and success.'