Designed for highly efficient and powerful inverter systems in railway vehicles and other large industrial equipment

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of its new XB Series high-voltage insulated-gate bipolar transistor (HVIGBT) module, a 3.3k-volt, 1500A high-capacity power semiconductor for large industrial equipment such as railway vehicles, on May 1. By adopting proprietary diode and insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) elements, as well as a unique chip termination structure, the module's improved moisture resistance will help to improve the efficiency and reliability of inverters for large industrial equipment operating in diverse environments. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit the XB Series HVIGBT module at Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Expo Conference 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 6 to 8.

The new 3.3kV/1500A XB Series HVIGBT module uses IGBT elements incorporating Mitsubishi Electric's proprietary relaxed field of cathode (RFC) diode and carrier-stored trench-gate bipolar transistor (CSTBT) structure. In particular, the module reduces total switching loss by approximately 15% compared to previous models, contributing to higher efficiency in inverters. It also expands tolerance in the reverse-recovery safe-operating area (RRSOA) by about 25% compared to previous models, further enhancing inverter reliability. In addition, by using a new electric field relaxation structure and a surface charge control structure in the chip's termination area, Mitsubishi Electric has reduced the area's size by about 30% while achieving about 20 times greater moisture resistance than existing products, contributing to more stable operation of inverters used in high-humidity environments. By further improving the efficiency and reliability of inverters for large industrial equipment operating in various environments, the module is expected to contribute to efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250407602734/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Semiconductor Device Marketing Div.A

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/