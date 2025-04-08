Das Instrument R90 DK0010219153 ROCKWOOL NAM.B DK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2025
The instrument R90 DK0010219153 ROCKWOOL NAM.B DK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2025
Das Instrument VO2 CA37888A1066 GLENSTAR VETURES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2025
The instrument VO2 CA37888A1066 GLENSTAR VETURES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2025
Das Instrument YF5G LU0366773504 F.TEM.I.-T.GL.T.AMD.EO-H1 INVESTMENT FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025
The instrument YF5G LU0366773504 F.TEM.I.-T.GL.T.AMD.EO-H1 INVESTMENT FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2025
Das Instrument FT9G LU0234926953 F.TEM.I.-T.GL.T.R.A MD.EO INVESTMENT FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025
The instrument FT9G LU0234926953 F.TEM.I.-T.GL.T.R.A MD.EO INVESTMENT FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2025
Das Instrument AJI0 US0097071007 AJINOMOTO CO. ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2025
The instrument AJI0 US0097071007 AJINOMOTO CO. ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2025
Das Instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2025
The instrument 87O MU0461N00015 LIGHTHOUSE PROPERTIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2025
Das Instrument G0J GB0033600353 GOOD ENERGY GROUP LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2025
The instrument G0J GB0033600353 GOOD ENERGY GROUP LS -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2025
Das Instrument A1A SE0000191827 ATRIUM LJUNGBERG SK 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.04.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.04.2025
The instrument A1A SE0000191827 ATRIUM LJUNGBERG SK 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.04.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 09.04.2025
