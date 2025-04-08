Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Non-Disclosure Agreement

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Non-Disclosure Agreement

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed R&D and investment company focused principally on the development of AI technology to provide efficiencies in Bitcoin mining, is pleased to announce that, following its attendance at the Mining Disrupt 2025 conference, it has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement ("NDA") with a leading manufacturer of ASIC chips for bitcoin mining.

The Company will be giving an in-depth presentation of the Method C AI Oracle technology to the manufacturer during April, followed by a period of testing by the manufacturer, to confirm the AI Oracle's performance on their ASIC chip's architecture. The testing will be carried out under the supervision of a member of QBT's R&D team.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of QBT, commented, "This NDA, on the back of a successful conference in Florida last week, is another step closer to third-party endorsement and ultimately, a commercial deal. Although early days, we will be working closely with our NDA partner to help them achieve the same results as we have obtained live in our Milan testing lab."

