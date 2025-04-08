Nedap N.V.: Trading update Q1 2025

Key points• Revenue excluding scale-down solutions grew by 10% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Revenue growth including scale-down solutions amounted to 6%.• Recurring revenue was up 12% on the same period last year and accounted for 40% of total revenue.• Refinancing agreement concluded, providing more flexibility and an optimized cost structure.Revenue excluding the impact of scale-down solutions grew by 10% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, continuing the positive trend as observed in the second half of 2024. This increase was driven by the Healthcare, Livestock and Retail key markets, while revenue in the Security key market declined due to the timing in the delivery of products related to larger projects. Revenue growth including the impact of scale-down solutions amounted to 6%.Recurring revenue grew by 12% in the first quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by the expansion of Nedap's software-as-a-service propositions and subscription-based solutions in all key markets.OutlookFor the full year 2025, unforeseen circumstances notwithstanding - such as the uncertainty around trade tariffs or geopolitical disruptions - we anticipate further revenue growth, driven by growth in all key markets.Refinancing agreementWe have extended and enlarged the current multi-purpose credit facility as of April 2025. This offers financing flexibility with a more optimized cost structure. The current standby roll-over loan, which is due on 1 April 2026, will be repaid. The total credit facility amounts to €35 million, with an additional €10 million available in the period between 1 April and 30 September. As with the current agreement, the extended agreement does not include any covenants.Annual general meetingThe annual general meeting will be held on Thursday 17 April 2025 at 10:30 CET at the Van der Valk Hotel Amsterdam Amstel, Joan Muyskenweg 20, 1096 CJ, Amsterdam.Key dates relating to the dividend23 April 2025 - Ex-dividend date24 April 2025 - Record date30 April 2025 - Dividend payable dateRead the full press release here:https://nedap.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Press-release-Trading-update-Q1-2025.pdf#