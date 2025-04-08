GENEVA and TOKYO, Apr 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - SITA, the global leader in air transport technology and border management, and NEC Corporation (NEC), a global leader in biometric authentication technologies, have signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel industry.Through this collaboration, NEC joins SITA's Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework that connects various systems for real-time digital identity verification. Developed in partnership with Indicio, SITA's ecosystem eliminates the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, simplifying adoption for airports, airlines and governments.At the core of the ecosystem is the Trust Network, which governs how digital credentials are shared securely around the world. Built with a privacy-by-design approach, it gives travelers control over their data, including when and with whom they share their credentials. Strong emphasis on data security and privacy means that personal information remains protected and in the hands of the traveler.With 28% of airlines and 43% of airports planning to implement biometric identity management solutions in the next 12 months (SITA Air Transport IT Insights 2024), demand for interoperable systems is growing. A lack of standardization has slowed widespread adoption, but the SITA-NEC collaboration addresses this challenge through a scalable framework for secure identity exchange."After years of investment, aviation and other travel stakeholders are now seeing the full potential of digital identities, and the industry is gearing up to scale," said Jeremy Springall, Senior Vice President of Borders at SITA. "With NEC's biometric expertise and SITA's industry-leading footprint of biometric touchpoints around the world, we're well-positioned to accelerate the transformation of Digital Travel worldwide.""NEC brings more than 125 years of innovation and a global track record in trusted identity technologies," said Nanaumi Nagamine, Senior Director of the DID Department at NEC. "With SITA, we've delivered proven biometric solutions at airports around the world, creating secure and seamless travel experiences for thousands of passengers every day. This expanded collaboration will accelerate global adoption and set a new standard for trusted digital identity in travel."By addressing longstanding interoperability challenges, the SITA and NEC collaboration will increase the adoption of digital identities by passengers, helping the industry reduce bottlenecks, improve security, and enhance the passenger experience at every touchpoint.SITA photos available here: www.sita.aero/pressroom/image-gallery and videos and infographics here: www.sita.aero/pressroomAbout SITASITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community's data exchange.In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA's near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company's climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world's most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA's expansion into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.Go to www.sita.aero for more information.About NECNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.Further information on NEC can be found at: www.nec.comSource: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.