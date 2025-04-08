BlackRock American Income Trust's (BRAI's) board has proposed a significant and innovative package of changes to adopt a systematic investment approach, which is a first in the investment trust sector. Given the prevalence of growth funds available, BRAI will continue to differentiate itself by retaining a focus on value and income and the US 1000 Value reference index will remain the same. Management of the portfolio will be moved from BlackRock's US income and value team to its Systematic Active Equity (SAE) team. This will involve a meaningfully different investment approach, which combines the power of big data, AI and human expertise, aiming to deliver low-cost, risk-controlled consistent returns. These proposals are subject to the passing of the regular triennial continuation vote at the AGM, and a subsequent vote to change the investment strategy at a general meeting; both of which will be held on 16 April 2025. The board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of these resolutions.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...