Kancera AB: Kancera reports Last Patient Last Visit in the KANDOVA study

Kancera AB (publ) reports that the last patient has completed the last visit in the ongoing phase Ib/IIa study KANDOVA evaluating the candidate drug KAND567 in ovarian cancer.

Kancera reports that the last patient has completed the last visit in the ongoing KANDOVA study. KANDOVA is a combined phase Ib/IIa study of the company's candidate drug KAND567 in ovarian cancer. In total, 18 patients were recruited to the study and the top-line results are expected to be presented in the third quarter 2025.

"We are pleased that all patients have now been treated according to the study protocol and we now look forward to the top-line results. I would also like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to all patients, investigators and other study personnel at the hospitals that are participating in this study," says Peter Selin, CEO at Kancera.

About the KANDOVA study

KANDOVA is a one-arm, open-label, multi-centre, combined phase Ib/IIa study of Kancera's candidate drug KAND567 in combination with carboplatin therapy in ovarian cancer patients with relapse from carboplatin therapy. The study is conducted at five university hospitals in Sweden, Norway and Denmark in collaboration with the clinical trials unit of the Nordic Society of Gynaecological Oncology (NSGO-CTU), a society of leading academic hospitals and gynaecological clinicians in the Nordic countries.

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate safety and tolerability. The secondary objective is to evaluate signals of KAND567's anti-tumor effect, when administered in combination with carboplatin.

About Kancera AB (publ)

Kancera is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action with focus on cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

