WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
08.04.2025 10:51 Uhr
bonyf Advances to Phase 3 in the Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream

Finanznachrichten News

DJ bonyf Advances to Phase 3 in the Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Research Update/Product Launch 
bonyf Advances to Phase 3 in the Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream 
08-Apr-2025 / 10:17 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf Advances to Phase 3 in the Development of Alginate-Organic Denture Fixative Cream 
Clinical Study Confirms Exceptional Performance and High Tolerability 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 8 April 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and 
professional dental consumables, announces that it has successfully advanced to Phase 3 in the development of its 
innovative Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream following a positive clinical-dermatological 
application study conducted by Dermatest GmbH (Germany). 
The study assessed the product's efficacy and safety after daily application over five consecutive days by healthy 
denture wearers. 
The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the retention, stability, and functional benefits of the 
Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream while also investigating its tolerability according to 
stringent clinical-dermatological test criteria. 
The results were highly encouraging, demonstrating that Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream 
significantly improves masticatory ability and provides long-lasting retention for upper dentures, with holding times 
of up to 24 hours when applied according to instructions. 
Additionally, the study confirmed the excellent tolerability of the product. All participants completed the five-day 
application period without experiencing any adverse reactions, such as irritation or allergic responses. 
These findings underscore the unique positioning of bonyf's Alginate-Organic Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream as 
a superior solution in the market-offering both extended hold performance and a healthy, organic-based formulation. 
"The successful outcome of this study is a significant milestone for bonyf, as we continue our mission to develop 
cutting-edge solutions that enhance the well-being of denture wearers", said CEO, Jean-Pierre Bogaert. 
bonyf remains committed to innovation and plans to accelerate preparations for market launch, with Alginate-Organic 
Olive-oil based Denture Fixative Cream poised to set a new standard in denture care. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2113236 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2113236 08-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
