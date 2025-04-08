TOKYO, Apr 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Orchestrating Future Fund*, an ecosystem-based corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, has invested in new windowRescale, Inc. (Rescale), a San Francisco-based technology company that provides cloud high performance computing (HPC).BackgroundIn response to greater demand for new innovative products, enterprises are increasing their investments in technologies that expedite time to market. High-performance computing has grown to a PDF$50 billion market, simulation software a new window$20 billion market, and product lifecycle data management a new window$30 billion market. With the growing adoption of these solutions in the enterprise, teams are challenged to integrate the increasingly complex stack of software, hardware, and data systems into a unified control plane and user experience. Further, applied AI solutions are advancing rapidly, but most organizations lack a cohesive platform to embed these capabilities into the analysis, modeling, and simulation workflows for physics, chemistry, and biology. Rescale offers a comprehensive platform for integrating compute, data, and AI capabilities into a seamless experience, enabling organizations to focus on innovation and discovery.Opportunities for NECNEC has a proven history of providing computing platforms in Japan and Europe, such as the LX-neo, CPU/GPU solutions, and the SX-Aurora TSUBASA vector processor, to meet the various needs of customers. However, additional services, such as simulation software offerings and the optimization of energy efficiency, are required to enhance these advanced computing solutions.With the investment in Rescale, NEC plans to provide Rescale cloud services as one of its optimization solutions to meet customer needs. In addition, NEC and Rescale have started discussions to collaborate in the proposal of hybrid services featuring both on-premises and cloud options.About Rescale's solutions1. Cloud HPCRescale offers a flexible environment to meet customers' needs, such as increasing or decreasing computing resources and selecting a software environment. Rescale's Compute Recommendation Engine dynamically tailors compute resources to each job-analyzing the simulation type, dataset size, sensitivity to speed versus cost, and more. Organizations can also choose a data center in Japan, North America, Europe, etc., so that their operation can securely take advantage of the best global hardware resources, while also providing the option to only operate within Japan. Rescale's platform has been certified to the highest level of security standards, meeting the requirements for highly confidential and proprietary R&D activities with sensitive data. A unified HPC stack gives engineering teams everything they need to scale compute. The fully consumption-based system with zero initial cost makes it easy to use HPC computation resources without significant upfront capital expenditures.2. Intelligent dataRescale's data platform turns raw simulation results into structured knowledge, providing a digital thread across the product development cycle. This helps teams organize, label, and structure results, making it easier to extract insights and apply them to future projects. Teams can tag and group files, apply retention policies, and manage access at the individual user level-while integrating with tools like PLM, SPDM, and internal APIs, so data stays unified across systems and workflows.3. Applied AIRescale unlocks a new frontier in AI modeling and simulation. With AI Physics, engineers can train models that simulate the physical world, delivering predictions up to new window1,000 times faster than traditional methods. Instead of running thousands of simulations over weeks, teams can train an AI model on existing simulation data, and predict performance across countless scenarios in seconds. Confirmatory simulations can efficiently be run to ground the AI models and ensure a high level of accuracy for final verification and certification. Teams are able to build an AI digital twin, capturing the engineering intelligence of their organization."The NEC Orchestrating Future Fund invests in startups that are pioneering new markets with cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models," said Shigeki Wada, Corporate SVP, NEC Corporation. "The advanced technological capabilities and flexible cloud-based services provided by Rescale enable value creation across a wide range of fields, from research and development to industrial applications, which is in line with NEC's vision of creating flexible, resilient and sustainable societies. Together with Rescale, we will accelerate our efforts to create new social value.""Today's most important breakthroughs depend on how fast engineering teams can move from idea to insight," said Joris Poort, Founder and CEO, Rescale, Inc. "Unfortunately, most teams are still stuck using infrastructure that wasn't designed for the scale, complexity, or speed of modern R&D. Rescale gives every engineer and scientist access to the compute, data, and AI tools they need to accelerate innovation-empowering the next generation of breakthroughs and continuing Japan's legacy of engineering precision and technological leadership."(*)NEC Orchestrating Future FundAn ecosystem-type corporate venture capital fund in which multiple companies that share NEC's vision of the future of society, "NEC 2030VISION," participate.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.