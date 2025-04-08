Etteplan Oyj: Resolutions of the organization meeting of Etteplan Oyj's Board of Directors

ETTEPLAN OYJ, Stock Exchange Release, April 8, 2025 at 2.15 p.m.

Resolutions of the organization meeting of Etteplan Oyj's Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Etteplan Oyj, held on April 8, 2025, re-elected Robert Ingman, Tomi Ristimäki, Sonja Sarasvuo, and Mikko Tepponen as members of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting further elected Outi Henriksson and Katri Piirtola as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Etteplan Oyj has in its organization meeting subsequent to the AGM elected Robert Ingman as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mikko Tepponen was elected the Chairman and Robert Ingman and Katri Piirtola as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Etteplan Oyj.

Outi Henriksson was elected the Chairman and Sonja Sarasvuo and Tomi Ristimäki as members of the Audit Committee of Etteplan Oyj.

The Board has in its organization meeting evaluated the independence of the Directors according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. The Board has stated that all members of the Board are independent of the Company. Outi Henriksson, Katri Piirtola, Tomi Ristimäki, and Mikko Tepponen are independent of significant shareholders.



