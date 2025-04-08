Anzeige
2,2352,25816:18
08.04.2025 11:15 Uhr
Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic refinances senior loans and revolving credit facility

Hexatronic has refinanced all senior loans and the company's revolving credit facility with the company's current lenders, Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and AB Svensk Exportkredit. The new loan agreement amounts to a total of SEK 3.5 billion.

Credit documentation and financial covenants are the same as in the previous agreement. The new loan agreement runs until April 2028 and has an option to extend it until 2030 at the latest.

For more information, please contact:
Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, + 46 702 90 99 55

About Us
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

