PR Newswire
08.04.2025 15:18 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for March 2025; Options Volume Jumps 26.8% with MIAX Futures Volume Up 80.4%

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported March 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries-MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

MIAX Logo

March 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 173.6 million contracts in March 2025, a 26.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 514.9 million contracts. March 2025 market share reached 15.6%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 23.4 million contracts, with March 2025 market share reaching 2.1%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
  • MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 76.4 million contracts, a 38.6% increase YoY. March 2025 market share reached 6.8%, a 6.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 219.5 million contracts and 6.8%, respectively.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 31.4 million contracts, a 35.1% decrease YoY. March 2025 market share reached 2.8%, a 49.9% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 42.5 million contracts, a 26.7% increase YoY. March 2025 market share reached 3.8%, a 2.3% decrease YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 134.3 million contracts and 4.2%, respectively.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 3.4 billion shares, a 23.6% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.0%, a 45.3% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 309,006 contracts, an 80.4% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume reached a record 1.1 million contracts in Q1 2025.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Feb-25

% Chg

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20


19


60

61


U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,116,829,888

861,219,614

29.7 %

1,036,704,528

7.7 %

3,216,233,061

2,641,960,518

21.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group

173,627,993

136,950,995

26.8 %

163,865,848

6.0 %

514,903,445

422,730,969

21.8 %

MIAX Options

76,372,997

55,108,636

38.6 %

69,154,854

10.4 %

219,528,358

170,277,384

28.9 %

MIAX Pearl

31,361,142

48,290,830

-35.1 %

30,512,227

2.8 %

95,296,427

153,535,300

-37.9 %

MIAX Emerald

42,508,956

33,551,529

26.7 %

42,343,906

0.4 %

134,309,168

98,918,285

35.8 %

MIAX Sapphire

23,384,898

-

-

21,854,861

7.0 %

65,769,492

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Feb-25

% Chg

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

53,182,376

43,060,981

23.5 %

54,563,396

-2.5 %

53,603,884

43,310,828

23.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

8,268,000

6,847,550

20.7 %

8,624,518

-4.1 %

8,581,724

6,930,016

23.8 %

MIAX Options

3,636,809

2,755,432

32.0 %

3,639,729

-0.1 %

3,658,806

2,791,433

31.1 %

MIAX Pearl

1,493,388

2,414,542

-38.2 %

1,605,907

-7.0 %

1,588,274

2,516,972

-36.9 %

MIAX Emerald

2,024,236

1,677,576

20.7 %

2,228,627

-9.2 %

2,238,486

1,621,611

38.0 %

MIAX Sapphire

1,113,567

-

-

1,150,256

-3.2 %

1,096,158

-

-


Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Feb-25

% Chg

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.55 %

15.90 %

-2.2 %

15.81 %

-1.6 %

16.01 %

16.00 %

0.1 %

MIAX Options

6.84 %

6.40 %

6.9 %

6.67 %

2.5 %

6.83 %

6.45 %

5.9 %

MIAX Pearl

2.81 %

5.61 %

-49.9 %

2.94 %

-4.6 %

2.96 %

5.81 %

-49.0 %

MIAX Emerald

3.81 %

3.90 %

-2.3 %

4.08 %

-6.8 %

4.18 %

3.74 %

11.5 %

MIAX Sapphire

2.09 %

-

-

2.11 %

-0.7 %

2.04 %

-

-


(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.


Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Feb-25

% Chg

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20


19


60

61


U.S. Equities Industry

336,175

240,460

39.8 %

296,744

13.3 %

941,688

717,786

31.2 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

3,427

4,485

-23.6 %

3,233

6.0 %

10,557

13,152

-19.7 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

163

224

-27.2 %

170

-4.1 %

176

216

-18.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.02 %

1.87 %

-45.3 %

1.09 %

-6.4 %

1.12 %

1.83 %

-38.8 %



Futures and Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Feb-25

% Chg

Mar-25

Mar-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20


19


61

61


MIAX Futures Volume

309,006

171,307

80.4 %

461,996

-33.1 %

1,098,116

721,254

52.3 %

MIAX Futures ADV

14,715

8,565

71.8 %

24,316

-39.5 %

18,002

11,824

52.3 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

95,158

75,737

25.6 %

82,244

15.7 %




About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-march-2025-options-volume-jumps-26-8-with-miax-futures-volume-up-80-4-302423342.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.