In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) informs the market of the following transactions in its own shares:
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
26/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
771
11.1358
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
26/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
6,547
11.1599
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
26/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
1,575
11.1443
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
26/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
9,828
11.1531
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
27/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
786
11.1725
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
27/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
6,619
11.1980
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
27/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
1,591
11.2709
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
27/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
9,880
11.2025
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
28/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
782
11.0600
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
28/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
6,639
10.9623
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
28/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
1,572
11.0222
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
28/03/2025
FR0014005AL0
9,906
10.9607
XPAR
*Four digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
56,496
11.1098
The details of the transactions are available on Antin's website, in the "regulated information" section, under the "share issuance and movements" category:
https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders/reports-presentationsregulatedinformation
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
