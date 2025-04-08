Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech & Chong and Rolling Loud Drop Pit Punch, the Official THC Drink of the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival

Cultural icons Cheech & Chong and Rolling Loud, the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, proudly announce the official launch of Pit Punch - a bold new THC-infused beverage designed to enhance the music experience and bring the energy of the pit straight to your doorstep.

With 10mg of hemp-derived THC in every can, Pit Punch is lower calorie, full-flavored and alcohol-free-delivering an elevated experience from the opener to the encore. After making history at Rolling Loud Miami 2024 as the largest THC beverage activation at a music festival, Pit Punch is now available nationwide. It can be ordered directly to your door at DrinkPitPunch.com or found in select retail stores across the country.

Tommy Chong, Co-Founder of Cheech & Chong's Global Holding Company, said, "Music and cannabis have always gone hand in hand. Nothing brings people together like a great beat and a good buzz. Pit Punch is the next evolution of that energy."

Cheech Marin, Co-Founder of Cheech & Chong's Global Holding Company, added, "What's been created with the Rolling Loud festival is something truly special-it's a cultural force. Being part of this next chapter with Pit Punch and helping bring it to people across the country is something we're incredibly proud of."

Pit Punch delivers a full-flavored, carbonated experience in two bold varieties-Fruit Punch and Orange. Crafted to elevate the moment, Pit Punch invites people to "open up the pit" and bring the Rolling Loud energy wherever they are-front row at a show, at a house party, or just chilling at home.

Matt Zingler, Co-CEO of Rolling Loud, shared, "Rolling Loud started in Florida, so seeing Pit Punch available on store shelves across the state is a full-circle moment. We've built this festival on culture, community, and pushing boundaries-and Pit Punch represents that same energy in every can."

Tariq Cherif, Co-CEO of Rolling Loud, added,"We've always wanted Rolling Loud to live beyond the stage. With Pit Punch, people can tap into that energy anytime. It keeps them connected to the music, the culture, and the feeling of the pit-even when they're not in it."

With bold packaging, genuine cultural relevance, and a promise of no alcohol, all vibes, and no compromise, Pit Punch marks a major step forward for the THC beverage category-bridging legendary cannabis legacy with a new generation of experience-seekers.

Head to DrinkPitPunch.com to order direct, find a store near you, and enter to win a LoudPunx pass.

Open up the Pit with Pit Punch.

Contact:

Brooke Mangum

brooke@cheechandchong.com

Kerry Harrison, Rolling Loud

kerry@rollingloud.com

About Cheech and Chong Global Holding Company:

Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. As the premier heritage cannabis brand, its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

About Rolling Loud:

Founded in 2015 by childhood friends and Miami natives, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif (8x Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players), Rolling Loud was built out of a flourishing South Florida hip-hop community that the pair cultivated through years of concert promotions. In a time where live hip-hop entertainment wasn't being taken seriously by the pop music machine, Rolling Loud shattered expectations from the jump - prompting them to expand at an unprecedented rate from Miami to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Australia within 5 years and to Portugal, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Toronto and Thailand within 10 years. The festival not only brings hip-hop to fans around the world, it is where hip-hop history is made.

Rolling Loud's advancement is largely credited to its dedication to cultivating community in every market they touch, paving an opportunity for them to be revered as more than just a festival - it's a lifestyle brand. With a booming fashion and merchandising business that outsells some of the biggest artists in the world, a thriving media and production arm that creates content for other world-renown brands, and an unprecedented web3 model that integrates experience with digital ownership, Rolling Loud has built a 360º brand that fans, brands, and artists alike respect for its ingenuity and authenticity. Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival.

