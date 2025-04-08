Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Vesuvius plc

8 April 2025

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Grant of 2025 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Awards

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 April 2025, deferred share bonus plan awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy and in the form indicated in the table below, to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company:

Name Number of Shares under Award ("Award Shares") Form of Award Patrick André 41,300 Conditional Award Mark Collis 20,537 Conditional Award

The Awards represent the deferment, into shares, of 33% of the Annual Bonus earned by Patrick André and Mark Collis during 2024. Awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan will normally vest following the third anniversary of the award date. There are no additional performance conditions applicable to these awards.

The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under award was 389.74 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 6 April 2025.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick André 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Conditional share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 389.74 pence 41,300 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 41,300 - Aggregated Price 389.74 pence - Aggregated Total £160,963 e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Collis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vesuvius plc b) LEI 213800ORZ521W585SY02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Conditional share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 389.74 pence 20,537 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 20,537 - Aggregated Price 389.74 pence - Aggregated Total £80,041 e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London - outside a trading venue

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02