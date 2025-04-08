Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
Vesuvius plc
8 April 2025
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Grant of 2025 Deferred Share Bonus Plan Awards
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that on 7 April 2025, deferred share bonus plan awards (the "Awards") were granted over the Company's ordinary shares ("Shares") under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy and in the form indicated in the table below, to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company:
Name
Number of Shares under Award
("Award Shares")
Form of Award
Patrick André
41,300
Conditional Award
Mark Collis
20,537
Conditional Award
The Awards represent the deferment, into shares, of 33% of the Annual Bonus earned by Patrick André and Mark Collis during 2024. Awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan will normally vest following the third anniversary of the award date. There are no additional performance conditions applicable to these awards.
The Share price used to determine the number of Shares under award was 389.74 pence being the average of the middle market quotation at close of business over the 30 days ending on Sunday 6 April 2025.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7822 0000
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Patrick André
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Conditional share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
389.74 pence
41,300
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
41,300
- Aggregated Price
389.74 pence
- Aggregated Total
£160,963
e)
Date of the transaction
7 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Collis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Conditional share award over Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of share award under the Vesuvius Deferred Share Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
389.74 pence
20,537
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
20,537
- Aggregated Price
389.74 pence
- Aggregated Total
£80,041
e)
Date of the transaction
7 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London - outside a trading venue
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com