OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) Tuesday has announced the launch of the Garmin Marathon Series, a new road race event entirely owned and produced by Garmin.Set to debut in Toledo, Ohio, and Tucson, Arizona in the fall of 2025, the series will celebrate the 'Miles That Made You' and cater to runners of all levels. The event will include marathons, half marathons, 10Ks, and 5Ks, with a focus on the running community that Garmin has supported for decades.Susan Lyman, Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, explained that this initiative allows the company to create something unique and meaningful for the running community beyond traditional sponsorships. The race will feature a USATF-certified marathon, a two-day expo showcasing Garmin products, and a finish-line festival with food, entertainment, and local activities.The two initial locations were chosen based on factors like race schedules, local running communities, cultural highlights, and favorable weather. More locations are planned for 2026. Registration for the Toledo and Tucson races is now open.GRMN is currently trading at $174.97 or 3.26% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX