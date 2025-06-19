

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) has introduced the Index Sleep Monitor, a lightweight, upper-arm smart sleep band designed to deliver deeper insights into users' sleep quality, recovery, and overall wellness.



With up to seven nights of battery life and continuous Pulse Ox tracking, the device monitors sleep stages, heart rate variability - HRV, respiration, skin temperature, stress, and more. The band syncs seamlessly with the Garmin Connect app and can supplement data from Garmin smartwatches, especially for users who don't wear a watch overnight.



Susan Lyman, Garmin's VP of Consumer Sales and Marketing, noted that the new device enhances Garmin's wellness suite and empowers users to wake up better prepared to tackle the day.



The Index Sleep Monitor tracks a range of key health and recovery metrics to offer a comprehensive sleep analysis. These include personalized sleep scores (ranging from 0-100) based on factors like sleep duration, quality, and stress levels, along with detailed breakdowns of sleep stages-light, deep, and REM. It also monitors heart rate variability (HRV) with personalized baselines, blood oxygen saturation (Pulse Ox), and breathing variations during sleep.



Users can track skin temperature fluctuations that may indicate environmental changes or potential illness, as well as respiration and overall stress levels throughout the night. Women's health tracking features provide enhanced period predictions and ovulation estimates. Additionally, Body BatteryT energy monitoring helps users understand their energy levels, especially when paired with a compatible smartwatch. To top it off, a smart wake alarm gently wakes users during lighter sleep stages to help them feel more refreshed in the morning.



The band is available in two sizes (S-M and L-XL), is machine washable (module removable), and retails at $169.99. It is not intended as a medical device. Visit garmin.com for more details.



Wednesday, GRMN closed at $198.30, up 0.26%, and rose further in after-hours trading to $200.02, gaining 0.87% on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News