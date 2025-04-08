WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two newly published studies have found that GLP-1 receptor agonists drugs such as Ozempic, Trulicity, and Victoza, may significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia.In the first study, published in JAMA Neurology, researchers explored the potential impact of GLP-1 receptor agonists (semaglutide, dulaglutide, and liraglutide) on dementia risk among individuals with type 2 diabetes.They also assessed the effects of another class of diabetes drugs, SGLT2 inhibitors, including empagliflozin (Jardiance) and dapagliflozin (Farxiga).The research analyzed health records from 396,963 adults over the age of 50 with type 2 diabetes, using data from the OneFlorida+ Clinical Research Consortium spanning January 2014 to June 2023. None of the participants had a prior diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or related dementias (ADRD).Patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists or SGLT2 inhibitors were compared to those on other second-line glucose-lowering medications. The analysis found both GLP-1RAs and SGLT2is were significantly associated with a reduced risk of ADRD, with no major difference in effectiveness between the two drug classes. Among the GLP-1 drugs, semaglutide showed particular promise in lowering dementia risk.A second study, also published in JAMA Neurology, reinforced these findings. This meta-analysis of 26 clinical trials involving over 164,000 participants linked GLP-1 drugs to a 45 percent reduction in the risk of dementia.While the results are promising, experts caution that more research is needed to confirm the findings and better understand how these medications may influence cognitive decline.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX