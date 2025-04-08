Anzeige
WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
Tradegate
08.04.25
21:19 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,250
-2,04 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,83012,13022:18
11,92012,13022:00
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2025 22:14 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2025 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of April, May and June 2025 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of April, May and June 2025, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 243 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 21
April 30

$

0.10

May 21
May 30

$

0.10

June 20
June 30

$

0.10

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.30

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of April, May and June 2025, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 180 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date

Amount

April
May 5

$

0.0875

May
June 5

$

0.0875

June
July 3

$

0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2025, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN."

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 21
April 30

$

0.138021

May 21
May 30

$

0.138021

June 20
June 30

$

0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2025, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 25
May 5

$

0.125

May 27
June 5

$

0.125

June 25
July 3

$

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2025, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 21
April 30

$

0.125

May 21
May 30

$

0.125

June 20
June 30

$

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 15, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13752157.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 135 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.9 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



