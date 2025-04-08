Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce positive lithium and key pathfinder analytical results from rock-chip sampling in a newly identified high priority Lithium - LCT Pegmatite - Target "Cruzeta" at the Company's flagship Arapaima Lithium Project, Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The new target, Cruzeta, has been defined by reconnaissance near surface rock-chip samples with analytical results reporting anomalous Lithium values (up to 1,397 ppm) and essential pathfinder elements, including Tantalum (up to 31 ppm), Niobium (up to 413 ppm), Tin (up to 91 ppm), Cesium (up to 106.8 ppm), and Gallium (up to 165 ppm). Importantly, the samples returned Potassium/Rubidium (K/Rb) ratios as low as 23.84*, pointing to highly evolved and fractionated LCT pegmatites, which are characterized by this ratio and the above elemental association.

Jon Hill, Director of Spark Energy Minerals, commented: "We are extremely satisfied with the identification of this new high quality "Cruzeta Target" that appears to contain highly fractioned pegmatites containing our highest anomalous Lithium values to date with up to 1,397 ppm Li. We continue to progress with our first pass exploration program with 61 sub-drainage basins remaining to be explored across Spark's extensive 64,359 Ha tenement package. The Company, after only a few months, has identified 123 pegmatite occurrences within 13 pegmatite trends over a combined 31km strike. We have now mapped three (3) high-priority lithium target areas (Agua Branca, Grota do Maquém and Cruzeta) and one high-priority rare earth elements (REE) target (Caladão) for detailed follow-up exploration. We are confident that initial diamond drilling targets will be generated from this detailed follow-up work within these prospective areas throughout the Arapaima Lithium project here in Brazil."





Figure 1: Location of the new Cruzeta Target relative to Spark's tenement package and the Agua Branca, Groto do Maquém (lithium) and Caladão (rare earth elements (REE)) priority targets.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/247844_8fb08a640495bbdf_002full.jpg

Cruzeta Target

Analytical results for six (6) rock-chip samples from the Cruzeta Target were recently reported and presented below.





Table 1: Analytical results from Cruzeta for Lithium and important pathfinder elements including Potassium/Rubidium (K/ Rb) ratios.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/247844_table.jpg





Figure 2: Newly defined Cruzeta Target showing the location of highly anomalous Lithium and pathfinder element rock-chip samples and the distribution of old artisanal garimpeiro workings within and along the margins of two anomalous sub-drainage basins.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/247844_8fb08a640495bbdf_010full.jpg

Reconnaissance exploration to date at Cruzeta has also identified the widespread occurrence of additional old artisanal-garimpeiro workings on Spark's tenements, previously exploited for gemstones providing very encouraging signs of economic mineral potential associated with pegmatites. More detailed mapping and sampling of these areas will be prioritized going forward.





Figure 3: Old Artisanal - Garimpeiro workings previously exploited for gemstones (Beryl - Aquamarine) within the Cruzeta Target showing deeply weathered pegmatite occurrences.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/247844_8fb08a640495bbdf_011full.jpg

Potassium/Rubidium Ratio (K/Rb)*

The (K/Rb) ratio is an important geochemical indicator used in lithium exploration (in conjunction with other tools and indicators), particularly in pegmatite-hosted lithium deposits. It provides insights into the degree of fractionation of pegmatites, which directly influences their potential to host lithium mineralization. Pegmatites with low K/Rb ratios (<150) are more evolved and considered fertile for lithium exploration.

The Cruzeta Target has produced in the highest assays to date with 739 ppm, 1,217 ppm and 1,397 ppm Li respectively. The K/Rb ratios for these three samples tabulated above (Table 1) report as low as 23.84 to 36.42 pointing to the potential proximity of highly evolved Lithium, Cesium, Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites which are characterized by this ratio and the corresponding pathfinder elemental association.

Given the deeply weathered pegmatite occurrences found throughout the tenements and elsewhere within the Lithium Valley, pathfinder elements and these key ratios become critical tools for narrowing in on priority targets to explore at depth. Exploration efforts are focused on the identification of advanced pegmatite evolution and strong K/Rb ratios can indicate the following:

These pegmatites formed from highly evolved granitic melts (their composition changes as the melt differentiates).

Rubidium (Rb) preferentially replaced potassium (K) in potassium feldspar and mica minerals during the melt process.

Low K/Rb ratio is created suggesting a higher degree of fractionation, meaning the pegmatite has undergone extensive differentiation, increasing the likelihood of lithium (Li) enrichment.

Highly fractionated pegmatites often contain lithium-bearing minerals like spodumene, petalite, and lepidolite.

Arapaima Lithium Project Continued Exploration Plans

Exploration of Spark's extensive 64,359-hectare tenement package will continue on three main fronts:

Continued first pass reconnaissance phase geological mapping and stream sediment samples with 61 sub-drainage basins remaining to be sampled.

Follow up initiatives in the highly prospective Agua Branca, Groto do Maquém, and Cruzeta priority lithium targets with ongoing interpretation of the results to develop initial drill testing targets.

Plan more extensive programs in the high priority Caladão REE target including auger drilling to further delineate the potential of the prospective REE & gallium zone contiguous to Axel REE's project.

To date, the Company has completed the following exploration work:

Geological Observations: 401

Pegmatite occurrences: 123

Artisanal workings: 66

Samples collected: 399

Pegmatite trends: 13

Sub-drainage basins sampled: 27

Sub-drainage basins remaining to be sampled 61

Eugene Hodgson, CEO & Director of Spark Energy Minerals, commented: "Achieving the highest lithium anomalism to date at the Cruzeta target is a significant milestone for Spark Energy Minerals. The strong lithium and pathfinder element results from our recent rock-chip sampling confirm the highly prospective nature of the Cruzeta target, which adds to our growing portfolio of priority exploration zones across the Arapaima Lithium Project. This discovery, combined with our ongoing exploration efforts, positions Spark to continue advancing our understanding of this world-class lithium district. We remain confident that our systematic approach to exploration will lead to the identification of high-quality drilling targets and ultimately help position Spark as a key player in the growing global lithium supply chain."

QA/QC Protocols

Spark maintained full chain-of-custody control from sampling through to laboratory delivery ensuring the reliability of the assay results. SGS Laboratory used QAQC protocols for blanks, standards and duplicates, the results of which are reported alongside the completed analysis.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium project spanning 64,359 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

