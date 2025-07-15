Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is accelerating exploration at its flagship Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, where lithium-rich pegmatites and rapidly evolving drill targets are driving momentum toward the Company's inaugural diamond drill program.

Following the June 20, 2025 release of positive lithium assay results from Cruzeta (3,712 ppm lithium-in-rock) and Água Branca (118 ppm lithium in stream sediments) Spark's geological team has accelerated its on-the-ground efforts across the Cruzeta, Córrego do Maquém, and Água Branca targets. The work is part of the Company's broader drill-planning program, with initial diamond drilling expected to begin in Q3 2025.

"Each step we take in the field is strengthening our confidence in these highly prospective targets," commented Spark CEO Eugene Hodgson. "With clear lithium pathfinders and multiple pegmatite bodies already mapped, the refinement of drill collars is progressing exceptionally well. Our team is energized by what we're seeing on the ground-and from the air."





Figure 1: Aerial view of the Córrego do Maquém target, one of the sites being detailed in preparation for the Q3 drilling campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/258826_b9565f8724c1cbf5_001full.jpg

Advancing Córrego do Maquém and Cruzeta Drill Readiness

The Córrego do Maquém target has emerged as a compelling focus for Spark's exploration team. Recent drone reconnaissance and field mapping have revealed several openings from abandoned mining galleries which are being re-investigated to assess pegmatite continuity at depth, as well as a structurally controlled corridor with extensive pegmatite outcrops and historical workings.





Figure 2: Close-up of the openings of abandoned mining galleries at the Córrego do Maquém target (left) and an abandoned mining gallery showing weathered pegmatite bodies located at the Cruzeta target (right) where detailing activities are underway in preparation for the drilling campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/258826_b9565f8724c1cbf5_002full.jpg

Meanwhile at Cruzeta, work is underway to characterize the mineralized pegmatite bodies exposed in both historical underground galleries and open-pit faces. These pegmatites are often located just below a shallow weathered cap, making them accessible and highly favourable for drill testing. Images captured from active fieldwork illustrate this progress:





Figure 3: Partial view of an inactive open-pit mining site at the Cruzeta target, exposing a significant pegmatite body beneath a heavily weathered soil cap (left). Close-up of a small gallery entrance within the same pit (centre). Geologist Daniel Hammer collecting a channel sample while rappelling along the open-pit wall (right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/258826_b9565f8724c1cbf5_003full.jpg

Sediment Sampling Validates Broader Target Footprint

In parallel, sediment sampling efforts are ongoing to complement the pegmatite mapping. Stream sediment collection near the Cruzeta corridor confirms persistent lithium pathfinders across key sub-basins. These efforts are critical in refining the drill target matrix and to provide data on grade levels of interest, leading to the selection of targets for the drilling campaign.





Figure 4: Geologist Renato Sue collecting sediment samples from a stream near the Cruzeta target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/258826_b9565f8724c1cbf5_004full.jpg

In one notable site at Cruzeta, an aerial view of a deep vertical gallery illustrates the extent of historical workings, which are now being studied as part of Spark's geological reinterpretation and 3D modelling for upcoming drilling (Figure 5).





Figure 5: Interior view of a narrow gallery at an abandoned mining site within the Cruzeta target (left). Close-up of the gallery wall highlighting coarse-grained pegmatitic textures indicative of lithium-bearing mineralization (right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/258826_b9565f8724c1cbf5_005full.jpg

"Drilling is the ultimate validation tool in exploration," added Hodgson. "But what we're building now is the framework for success: boots-on-the-ground geology, multi-layered sampling, and a meticulous, science-first approach."

Readers are cautioned that stream sediment survey results are preliminary in nature and are part of an early-stage exploration program. These results are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit and do not guarantee future discoveries.

Looking Ahead

Spark remains on track to initiate its first phase of diamond drilling in Q3 2025, with a primary focus on the Cruzeta, Córrego do Maquém, and Água Branca targets. This drill program represents the next major milestone in unlocking the lithium and rare earth potential of the Company's expansive 91,900-hectare land package.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. Mr. Hill is a Director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. and is not independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium & REE project spanning a combined 91,900 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

