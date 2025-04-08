WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, Tuesday announced that it is showcasing innovative aftermarket seating upgrades for its Pinnacle main cabin seats.The new concepts offer three pathways to refresh aging cabin interiors, speeding up market delivery, extending product life, and maximizing operator investments. With a large, global install base of Pinnacle seats, Collins can streamline these upgrades.The three upgrade options for Collins Aerospace's Pinnacle seats include the Pinnacle to Pinnacle Aspire, which replaces arm caps, seat cushions, and covers, offering modern amenities like inflight entertainment screens and tablet holders.The Pinnacle to Pinnacle Aspire+ option goes further, replacing armrests, endbays, and seat backs, while adding premium features such as enhanced IFE screens, USB charging, and bi-fold tray tables. Lastly, the Pinnacle to Pinnacle MiQ transforms a triple seat into a premium economy configuration for two passengers.Sean Lyons, Collins' VP of Interiors Services and Support, highlighted the company's focus on passenger comfort, airline efficiency, and technological integration. The upgrades reuse many components, offering recyclability benefits while preserving the seat's durability and investment. Collins also offers customizable options to enhance airlines' revenue and passenger experience.Demonstrations of these upgrades will take place at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.RTX is currently trading at $120.32 or 2.56% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX