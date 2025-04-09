Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (the "Company" or "Eurofins") (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF) announces that its Board of Directors has decided on the cancellation of 10,818,183 shares, representing 5.61% of the Company's share capital, that were repurchased as part of its share buyback programmes, which began in October 2022.

The cancellation of shares is in line with, among other objectives, the Company's intention to reduce the share capital as authorised by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2024.

Following this cancellation of repurchased shares, which is effective as of 08 April 2025, the total number of Eurofins shares outstanding is now 182,163,000.

