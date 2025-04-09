Go Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in the implementation of cloud platform architectures and the creation of cloud-based solutions using Google Cloud, has been recognised for a second year by Google Cloud as the Google 2025 Partner of the Year in the category Country UK/IE

This award highlights Go Reply's expertise in the Google Cloud ecosystem and its ability to help customers integrate cloud-native solutions that drive scalability, efficiency and intelligence. With extensive experience in complex migration, modernisation, security, AI analytics and next-generation application projects, Go Reply enables businesses across all industries to leverage advanced Google Cloud technologies, unlocking new value and maximising the potential of cloud innovation.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Go Reply as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply, stated, "We are proud to have once again received recognition from Google Cloud, demonstrating the growing capability and evolution of Go Reply and its teams. Go Reply continues to deliver exceptional services to users via our partnership with Google Cloud, enabling our clients to accelerate their digital transformation, driving innovation and actively contributing to the broader Google Cloud ecosystem."

Go Reply continues to advance its generative AI solutions on Google Cloud, enabling businesses across industries to address diverse operational and strategic needs. This expertise is reflected in applications such as a conversational interface for luxury brand technical data, a Vertex AI-powered legal document search engine, and a centralised AI platform for the insurance sector, demonstrating the company's ability to drive innovation, efficiency, and intelligent automation.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Go Reply

Go Reply is a leading Google Cloud specialist, enabling businesses to innovate through AI, Generative AI, Data Analytics, Security, Data Platforms, and Infrastructure App Modernisation. A Google Cloud partner within the global Reply network, Go Reply delivers cloud-native solutions that enhance scalability, efficiency, and intelligence. With expertise in cloud migration, modernisation, AI-driven analytics, secure data platforms, and next-generation applications, the company helps enterprises across industries harness Google Cloud's advanced technologies to unlock new value, strengthen security, and accelerate digital transformation. www.go-reply.com

