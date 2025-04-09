HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL acquires remaining 30 percent of almaak international GmbH

In line with the communication at the time of acquisition of almaak in 2022, the option to purchase the remaining 30 percent of almaak is now exercised. Current management will remain with the company.



Apart from the liquidity effect of the transaction of 36,7 MEUR, there is minimal effect on the profit and loss and balance sheet of HEXPOL. The transaction takes place on 9 April 2025 and will be included in the second quarter of 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Rosén

Deputy CEO and CFO

+46 (0)40 25 46 60

peter.rosen@hexpol.com

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2024 amounted to 20,437 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.