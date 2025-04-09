Availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) are invited to take part in the Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders which will be held on Wednesday 30 April 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Hôtel du Collectionneur, 51-57 rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris

The meeting notice (avis de réunion), which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) on 14 March 2025 (Bulletin n°32 Notice n°2500668 journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo

The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) and in the journal of legal notices Actu-Juridique.fr on 11 April 2025. It will be addressed to the shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and made available to institutions holding securities accounts for the shareholders holding shares in bearer form.

The documents referred to under article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 30 April 2025).

The documents and information mentioned under the second paragraph of article R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 30 April 2025) and are made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations:

All registered shareholders may, until the fifth day (included) before the General Meeting, request from Tikehau Capital or Société Générale Securities Services* that these documents and information be sent to them using the request form attached to the convening notice. For holders of bearer shares, exercising this right is contingent upon the provision of a registration certificate in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised custodian.

These documents are made available to all shareholders at the registered office of Tikehau Capital for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

__________________________

Société Générale Securities Services, Assemblées Générales, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44312 Nantes Cedex 03.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €49.6 billion of assets under management (at 31 December 2024).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.2 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2024), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 747 employees (at 31 December 2024) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250409729824/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 59 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com