WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT), Wednesday announced that EQT VIII fund has agreed to sell pan-European consumer healthcare company Karo Healthcare to KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).The deal is expected to close in the coming months. However, the terms were not disclosed.The acquisition marks a new phase for Karo as it continues to grow quickly under KKR's ownership.Since EQT took over in 2019, Karo has gone through major changes, moving from a specialty pharmaceutical company mainly serving the Nordic region to a dedicated consumer healthcare platform operating across Europe.In the pre-market trading, KKR is down 1.31 at $93.27 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the pre-market trading, EQT is 1.28% lesser at $46.88 on the New York Stock Exchange.