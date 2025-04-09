Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force and Al Kamel Systems announce the launch of Zeronoise Communications Services

The Bahrain-based joint venture aims to revolutionize communications in motorsport

Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), Racing Force Group, the global leader in safety equipment for motorsport, and Al Kamel Systems, specialized in timekeeping services for motorsport, announced the official launch of Zeronoise Communications Services, a groundbreaking joint venture aiming to set new standards in radio communications and broadcasting technologies within the motorsport industry.

The project leverages the experience of the Zeronoise brand, the electronics division of Racing Force Group that created the Driver's Eye technology and the advanced communication systems integrated with Bell Racing helmets, together with Al Kamel Systems' expertise in providing clients with services such as TV graphics, network connections, and race control solutions. Zeronoise Communications Services encompasses the design of bespoke communication systems, radio frequency licensing management, permanent and event-specific installations, system configuration and testing, on-site assistance, equipment servicing, and logistics management.

The joint venture is headquartered at Racing Force International (RFI), a subsidiary of Racing Force Group located at the Bahrain International Circuit, reinforcing the Group's ongoing commitment to the Kingdom as both a regional and global innovation hub. Zeronoise Communications Services is structured as a joint venture, with Racing Force Group holding 51% and Al Kamel Systems owning 49%. The Bahrain facility is currently undergoing a strategic expansion to increase production capacity for motorsport safety products, further strengthening the Group's regional manufacturing capabilities. The initiative, established with the support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), aligns closely with Bahrain's strategic economic growth and diversification efforts.

Zeronoise Communications Services began its activity with the UIM E1 World Championship, the full-electric powerboat series, as its first client. The collaboration during the 2025 season-opening event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was met with resounding success, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in motorsport communications.

At the helm of Zeronoise Communications Services is Chairman and CEO Alex Miotto Haristos, who also serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Racing Force Group. Juan Cáceres, a former professional racing driver from Uruguay and Chief Commercial Officer of Al Kamel Systems since 2021, holds the roles of Executive Director and COO of the new company.

Alex Miotto Haristos, Chief Operating Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "The creation of Zeronoise Communications Services is the starting point of an extremely ambitious journey based on the deep motorsport experience of Racing Force Group, that incorporates decades of history from its renowned brands OMP and Bell Racing Helmets, and Al Kamel Systems. We are both leaders in our respective fields, with a common goal to be innovators again and to write another success story. We at Racing Force are delighted to have found such a passionate and competent partner as Al Kamel Systems. Additionally, we would like to thank the Bahrain Economic Development Board and the entire Kingdom of Bahrain for supporting us in creating the best environment to operate at our best in another strategic project."

Juan Cáceres, Chief Commercial Officer of Al Kamel Systems, said: "As we embark on this exciting journey, Zeronoise Communications Services is poised to redefine how organizations communicate and exchange data in sports and public events, setting new benchmarks for technology and service standards in the industry. Partnering with Racing Force was the endorsement we needed to ensure the success of the project. Al Kamel Systems and Racing Force share a deep-rooted passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence, making this collaboration a natural fit."

