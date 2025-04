OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenVenus Concept Inc (VERO) is up over 310% at $11.82. Scworx Corp (WORX) is up over 82% at $1.45. Femto Technologies Inc (FMTO) is up over 45% at $4.09. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) is up over 22% at $4.88. Basel Medical Group (BMGL) is up over 20% at $4.99. Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) is up over 19% at $13.43. Upexi Inc (UPXI) is up over 14% at $2.49. Gamehaus Holdings Inc (GMHS) is up over 13% at $1.42. Solesence Inc (SLSN) is up over 11% at $1.99. CervoMed Inc (CRVO) is up over 9% at $9.07. Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA) is up over 9% at $6.20.In the RedGreenfire Resources Ltd (GFR) is down over 57% at $2.00. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) is down over 54% at $1.80. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (QLGN) is down over 50% at $1.50. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) is down over 32% at $1.80. Performant Financial Corporation (PHLT) is down over 24% at $1.90. Perma-Fix Environmental Svcs Inc (PESI) is down over 23% at $5.00. NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) is down over 22% at $5.60. Fatpipe Inc (FATN) is down over 21% at $10.15. FST Ltd (KBSX) is down over 19% at $1.27. MasterBrand Inc (MBC) is down over 9% at $10.10.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX