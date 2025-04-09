WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Wednesday announced the launch of a new blood test designed to confirm amyloid brain pathology due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia.In a presentation at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), the scientists presented data suggesting the test named AD-Detect can accurately assess Alzheimer's disease pathology with greater than 90% sensitivity and specificity.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX