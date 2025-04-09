Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report production for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of 555,479 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 210,289 silver ounces, 3,279 gold ounces, 117 tonnes of copper, and 157 tonnes of zinc.

"Parral has delivered strong stable quarterly production, with expected similar cash flows from the operation as the previous quarter. This cash flow generated from Parral allows us to fund additional exploration at Los Ricos South as we await our anticipated mining permit," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "The recently completed equity financing, together with the robust Parral cash flow, not only strengthens our balance sheet for the upcoming mine build at Los Ricos South, but also allows us flexibility to advance Los Ricos North and explore around our mine reserves as we approach the execution phase at Los Ricos South. We believe this plan will ultimately generate the most value creation for the company."





Figure 1: Quarterly Production Summary



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1683/247855_1.jpg

Table 1: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Jun 2024 Sep 2024 Dec 2024 Mar 2025 Silver Production (oz) 109,016 138,657 138,708 167,001 226,343 210,289 Gold Production (oz) 1,848 2,184 2,436 2,232 3,213 3,279 Copper Production (tonnes) 95 93 148 132 121 117 Zinc Production (tonnes) - 92 125 100 161 157 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 300,260 375,745 400,236 406,150 551,337 555,479

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces and copper tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: Dec 2023 - 85, Mar 2024 - 93, Jun 2024 - 86, Sep 2024 - 88, Dec 2024 - 90, Mar 2025 - 90. The copper:silver ratios were: Dec 2023 - 356, Mar 2024 - 365, Jun 2024 - 346, Sep 2024 - 320, Dec 2024 - 299, Mar 2025 - 318. The zinc:silver ratios were: Mar 2024 - 104, Jun 2024 - 98, Sep 2024 - 94, Dec 2024 - 97, Mar 2025 - 89.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to Parral.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247855

SOURCE: GoGold Resources Inc.