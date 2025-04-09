National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development Receives $500,000 Grant From KeyBank Foundation

Funding aims to address challenges and support Native-owned farms, fisheries, and small businesses

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (The National Center), a non-profit organization that assists tribes, tribally owned businesses, and Indigenous entrepreneurs with business and economic development has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant from the KeyBank Foundation.

This grant will be used to address economic challenges faced by Indigenous communities that are rooted in underrepresentation and systematic barriers to economic growth. Native-owned farms and small businesses are crucial to the well-being of these communities and face significant hurdles in completing with larger enterprises. Preserving and promoting Indigenous food systems, sustainable practices, and environmental stewardship will result in increased tribal integrity and resilience in Native communities.

In addition, this KeyBank Foundation grant will provide support for Native-owned farms, fisheries, and small businesses. Partnering with existing organizations, this grant will ensure Native entrepreneurs are equipped with the skills and knowledge to sustain their community and gain access to capital, which also promotes job creation and skills development for Native youth, entrepreneurs, and community members.

"The National Center is thrilled to continue our strong partnership with KeyBank Foundation," said Chris James, President and CEO of The National Center. "KeyBank has been a longtime supporter of The National Center and played an instrumental role in the development and growth of the Native Edge Institutes. I know this new program will have a positive - and lasting - impact tribal food systems, Indigenous agriculture, and ultimately Indian Country's economy."

"Our partnership with The National Center is valued as we aim to help Native American tribes and businesses gain access to economic opportunity and growth," said Head and Manager Director of KeyBank Native American Financial Services, Ben Rechkemmer. "This organization fits well with our mission of helping our clients and communities thrive by achieving greater economic stability."

KeyBank was recently honored with The National Center Corporate Advocate of the Year award at the annual Reservation Economic Summit (RES) in Las Vegas in March. This award recognizes the leadership team of a corporation for demonstrating a sincere commitment to growing business opportunities for American Indian and Alaska Native-owned companies and bettering the economy of Indian Country for future generations.

About The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Since 1969, it has been a driving force for the advancement of Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses. Through training, programming, and subject-matter expertise, The National Center has become the preeminent non-profit in the United States focused on the American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian economies. "We Mean Business" is its motto - a testament to the organization's tireless dedication to helping tribes, tribally owned businesses, and Indigenous entrepreneurs thrive. The National Center's work has improved countless lives and communities, both now and for future generations.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

