Mittwoch, 09.04.2025

WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
09.04.25
16:22 Uhr
69,00 Euro
-2,00
-2,82 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,0068,5017:01
68,0068,5016:56
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2025 15:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSEG: Woodbridge Seniors Learn To Save Money on Utility Bills at Free Event

Finanznachrichten News

Woodbridge Joins NJ Board of Public Utilities, NJ Utilities Association & Its 13 Members

Originally published by TAPinto
By Michael Ottone

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / The Maple Tree Senior Center in Avenel bustled with activity on Thursday morning as an estimated 125 seniors gathered to socialize, enjoy a free breakfast, and most importantly, learned how to save money on utility bills.

Representatives from utilities serving the township, such as PSE&G, Elizabethtown Gas and Middlesex Water Company, shared information at tables around the room, as well as NJSHARES, the Puerto Rican Action Board, the state Department of Community Affairs and Middlesex County social service programs.

Continue reading here.

PSE&G had plenty of information to share, as well as a QR code for seniors to use to learn even more about cost-savings programs. (Photo credit: TAPinto Woodbridge/Carteret

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
